Subhash a Delhi police constable, found hanging, alleges harassment from in-laws in suicide note

New Delhi, October 21: A Delhi Police constable hung himself to death owing to alleged mental harassment by his in-laws, police said on Friday.

“Constable Subhash, posted at Saket police station, was found hanging by a fan at his residence in Lado Sarai,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Nupur Prasad.

“In his suicide note Subhash alleged mental harassment by his in-laws, including his father-in-law Rajkumar and mother-in-law Premwati,” added Prasad.

The police have initiated a case of abetment of suicide against the deceased constable’s in-laws.