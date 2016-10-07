Subramanian Swamy asks Rajnath Singh for President’s rule in Tamil Nadu 

Chennai. Oct 07: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy writes to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, urges him to impose President’s rule in Tamil Nadu.



In the Letter Swami asking centre to impose president rule in Tamilnadu in view of administrative disarray in the state following the indefinite hospitalisation of the current chief minister . A retired Chief Secretary has been allowed to conduct the business of the state.

During this ad-hoc administration situation there is an activzation of the sleeper cell of the ISIS in the districts of Ramanathapuram, Thirunalveli, Madurai and Kanyakumari and collaborative and supprortive action by Dravida Kazhagam, left over LTTE and disruptive groups such as naxalites, to create an upheaval in the state causing a massive dis order and lawlessness.