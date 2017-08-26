Ram Rahim Riots: Subramanian Swamy calls for probe in Panchkula violence, says law needed to control religious institutions

New Delhi, August 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday called on to initiate a probe to identify the miscreants, who vandalised the property after conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 1999 rape case and said that a law needs to be enforced to keep a check on all the religious institution of the country.

“The violence is unexplainable. If they are devotees of a truly religious person, why should this violence take place? Either these are violent acts, which should be banned or there is an infiltration. Who are behind the violence, it must be found out,” Swamy told ANI.

“But the state government should have put a curfew in the entire Panchkula area and should have let the army handle the situation,” he added. Swamy lauded the courage of the magistrate of the Haryana and Punjab High Court, who passed the order against the Dera chief, without fearing anything.

“I am finding that we are arresting sadhus only for rape, but not for land grabbing, money laundering, and so many other activities, where fake sadhus are taking place in the country. It is time to bring a law by which religious institution has to register and file appropriate returns,” he said. Meanwhile, the high-level meeting has begun at the Home Minister’s residence in the national capital. Home Secretary, National Security Agency (NSA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief are also present.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also visit New Delhi today. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he has been briefed by DGP, the situation is peaceful and curfew has been lifted in three districts. He added that the state is on alert for next 48 hrs.

Following are other updates related to the case:

-District administration and police sealed two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana’s Kurukshetra.

– Curfew has been imposed in Sangrur, Moga and Patiala district of Punjab. Security stepped up after violent protests by Dera followers in the state.

– Section 144 imposed in Uttarakhand’s Nainital and Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

– Baghpat District Magistrate directs all schools in the region to remain closed today in Uttar Pradesh. Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will also remain close today.

– Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended bus services to NCR due to incidents of arson.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to work round the clock to restore normalcy and provide all possible assistance that is required. He assured to restore normalcy in violence-hit areas.

– Instances of violence are deeply distressing. Strongly condemn violence to urge everyone to maintain peace, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

– Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had made complete arrangements, but the mob was really huge.

– Madhur Verma of Delhi Police confirmed that Dera Sacha Sauda followers tried to create mischief, following which a case has been registered. The police have recovered the CCTV footage, the probe is underway.

– Chandigarh DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra confirmed that taking preventive measures, Chandigarh Police detains 81 people.

– Six private commandos of Ram Rahim Singh arrested by Chandigarh Police, weapons and petrol cans seized from them.

– 29 people have lost their lives, and 200 are injured. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed doctors for best possible treatment.

– Passengers have been stranded at Bathinda railway station due to a curfew imposed in Punjab. (ANI)