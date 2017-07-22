Subramanian Swamy filed plea for sake of publicity: Sunanda Pushkar’s son

New Delhi, July 22: Sunanda Pushkar’s son Shiv Menon on Saturday approached the Delhi High Court seeking intervention in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy. Menon said Swamy filed the plea for sake of publicity and not to seek justice for Sunanda.

He further asked as to what the locus standi of Swamy was to file such a petition. Menon also sought to expedite of the investigation. The next hearing of the matter is likely to take place on Monday. The Delhi High Court earlier on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to give a status report in three days in connection with the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar case.

Swamy on July 6 this year had filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored enquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda. Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)