Subramanian Swamy gets PM Modi to notice about ban on Pak cement imports

NewDelhi,Oct14:BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban import of cement from Pakistan in the interest of domestic industry and national security.

“I request you to ban import of cement into the country not only in the interest of growth and sustenance of domestic cement industry but also in keeping with the imperatives of national security. Ban of import from Pakistan will be in the interest of the country’s security in the present juncture,” Swamy said in a letter to Modi.

He said import of cement without levy of customs duty was introduced in 2007 to augment supply in view of high demand.

Swamy received an acknowledgement related to the matter back which he posted on his Twitter account