Subramanian Swamy writes PM Modi: Prosecute Chidambaram and family for Benami and corruption

New Delhi, March 27: Citing the new Black money Act and Benami Act, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prosecute former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his family members. As background for the case, Subramanian Swamy cited their assets in India and abroad by them.

In the complaint, Subramanian Swamy said that the findings of the Income Tax Department on Chidambaram and his family’s foreign bank accounts and assets abroad are sufficient to prosecute them under the new Acts to prevent corruption.

Acknowledgement of my earlier letter pic.twitter.com/GXK86IMl9R — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 27, 2017

In the letter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked to give directions to Revenue Secretary Hasmukha Adhia to bring Chidambaram before law along with his son Karti and wife Nalini. He alleged that they are holding secret foreign bank accounts and other assets in 14 countries.

“The IT report found that such huge properties were attained by means of corruption and bribery taken when Chidambaram was the Finance and Home Minister during 2004 to 2014. He owns vineyards, hotels and farm houses in 14 different countries. The countries include London, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Spain, France and Greece. These assets are allegedly acquired through black money and misuse of official power. Hence, apart from charging Chidambaram’s family under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Disproportionate Assets case and PMLA, it is necessary to prosecute them under the new Black Money Act and the Benami Act,” Subramanian Swamy added.

The BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy had recently brought out an analysis comprising of 200-page by the Income Tax’s Chennai Investigation Unit explaining the 21 foreign bank accounts of Karti Chidambaram and his companies. Reportedly, the investigation report also claimed that Chidambaram is holding property in Cambridge. Subramanian Swamy alleged that ‘certain people’ in the Finance Ministry were protecting Chidambaram and his family by not taking action on the crucial Income Tax investigation report.