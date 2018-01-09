Subramanian Swamy’s message to LGBT community; Flaunt it, get punished

New Delhi, Jan 9: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has termed homosexuality as a ‘genetic flaw’.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was responding to the Supreme Court’s decision of re-examining the constitutional validity of Section 377, a colonial-era law reinstated in 2013, that criminalizes homosexuality.

“Out of the 165 countries of the world, which have independent sovereignty, 83 have criminalized homosexuality. That means half of the world. The bottom-line is, homosexuality is a genetic flaw and we cannot celebrate it. We cannot treat it as equal to normal behavior,” Swamy told ANI.

“As long as they don’t celebrate it, don’t flaunt it, don’t create gay bars to select partners it’s not a problem,” said Swamy.

“In their privacy what they do, nobody can invade. But if you flaunt it, it has to be punished and therefore there has to be Section 377 of the IPC,” added Swamy.

The apex court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on Monday, said it would reconsider Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter will now be referred to a larger bench to re-examine the constitutional validity of the anti-gay law.

Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalized homosexuality, but the order was later set aside by a Supreme-Court bench in 2014.

The controversial Section 377 bans the sexual activities that are ‘against the order of nature’.

In 2015, the BJP leader took to Twitter, expressing his stand on the subject:

Legitimizing homosexuality leads to commercial profit since Gay Bars will be opened in all cities on FDI. It is a genetic flaw celebrated — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 29, 2015

The statement had generated quite a furor back then.

On Monday, a top court bench – Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar, and DY Chandrachud – claimed that the issue arising out of Section 377 needs to be debated upon by a larger bench.

The court has also issued a notice to the Central government seeking its response on a writ petition filed by five members of the LGBT community, who stated that they live in fear of police because of their natural sexual preferences.

(With Agency inputs)