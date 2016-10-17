Subway, Saravanaa Bhavan food at Rashtrapati Bhavan soon

New Delhi, Oct 17 : Food from Saravanaa Bhavan, the famous South Indian chain of restaurants, will be available to visitors to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. For those who’d rather bite into a tuna or chicken, there’s Sunway on offer too. Bottles of water and cold drinks will be available as well.  This is the brainchild of Omita Paul, the secretary to the President of India.

The number of visitors to the newly-opened museum have been gaining in strength and as winter approaches, there is a possibility of more visitors to the museum.

The new venture is on a trial basis and if it’s a success, other food outlets will be given space in the Rashtrapati Bhavan as well.

