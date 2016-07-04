Success of the Baleno and Brezza, Maruti Suzuki to focus on designing the new Swift on the lines similar to a hatchback

New Delhi, June 4: Riding high on the success of the Baleno and Brezza in India, Maruti Suzuki seems to be focussing on designing the new Swift on the lines similar to a hatchback while essentially still being a compact vehicle.

A rendering based on leaked images has given an insight on how the 2017 edition of the Marurti Suzuki Swift may look like. Expected to go on sale next year, the car promises to bring in several changes in its latest avatar.

The car appears to have borrowed styling cues from the Baleno and is expected to be lighter by close to 100 kgs than the existing model. As a result, the Swift 2017 is expected to be not just a looker but a performer with improved mileage.

A completely re-designed interiors are expected as well with an instrument cluster at par with its siblings and the competition.

Several media reports suggest that the car may come out with three engine options.

The production car will be seen at the Paris Auto Show in October.

Source: economictimes.com

