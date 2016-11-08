‘Success’ to Priyanka Chopra is ‘Candy Crush’: ‘You never play the same level again’

Mumbai, Nov 08: Priyanka Chopra may be intending to gather more feathers to her hat, besides having achieved her dreams, winning Miss World, acquiring international stardom and a lot.

The 34-year-old actress recently opened up about life and success in an interview and said that it is like “playing Candy Crush”, a game where one “never plays the same level” again, reports Pinkvilla.

“If you start thinking you’re successful, you’ll never aim for success, because you’ve already achieved it. I like winning. Once I’ve done something, though, I don’t even think about it,” she said.

“It’s like playing Candy Crush. You never play the same level again—you just keep looking ahead,” she added.

The ‘Quantico’ star also mentioned how she is just a girl, trying to make a living.

“I’m just a girl who speaks her mind in a world where women shouldn’t be so outspoken. I’m just a girl who works for a living … tries to survive. I’m not manufactured in any way. I’m a real person who was thrown into this world, like a baby being thrown into water. I’m just trying to stay above water,” she expressed.

“Oh, and get eight hours of sleep. That’s my only goal,” she urged honestly.