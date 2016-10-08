Who is the successor of Jayalalithaa? Kannada media also pointed out Thala Ajith’s Name

Chennai, October 8: India live today has reported that ‘Thala Ajith’ is the successor of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a few days ago.

After this news, many media had come up with the same story.

Ajith is one of the top actors in Kollywood who enjoys a huge fan following.

Especially, his popularity among the youngsters is very high in South India.

The actor, who is fondly called as Thala by his fans, is said to have a good relationship with Jayalalithaa.

For over two weeks, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been admitted at the Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

During her absence, retired IAS officer and her adviser Sheela Balakrishnan is taking care of the administration.

Even though the actress-turned-politician is gradually recovering, rumours over her successor have started spreading.

Kannada media has reported that Jayalalithaa had already decided her successor and it is none other than Tamil star Ajith Kumar.

The reports add that she has already made up her mind to handover the charge of CM. And thta person would lead the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The Kannada daily further added that the party is aware of her decision and is reportedly willing to accept Ajith as their next leader.

Ailing Jayalalithaa want Ajith to be the next chief minister and conveyed the same to the leaders of her AIADMK, according to sources.

It is said that O Panneerselvam, would guide Ajith, when he takes charge as the chief minister.

O Panneerselvam had stepped in as chief minister twice when Jayalalithaa was in legal trouble.

Is Ajith Kumar interested in Politics?

Ajith has never been associated with any political party in Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics go hand-in-hand. He has always stayed away from politics.

In an interview in 2010, the star said that he is not interested in politics. But he made it clear that if the situations arises he would not hesitate to join it.

Ajith had also pointed out that cinema and politics are different and both must not be mixed.

In an occasion, he requested politicians not to arm twist actors to participate in their social and political events. This statement of him had invited huge controversy.

Later, he took a shocking call to disband his fans’ association after some factions within it was found having certain alliance with a political party, without his consent.

Earlier it was expected her disowned foster son V N Sudhakaran would become her succesor. But he is even denied recently, the entry to the hospital, where Jayalalithaa is being treated.

This makes it clear that she is not considering him for the post of Chief Minister.

The report concludes that the AIADMK is planning to elect Ajith as the member of the legislative council, before handing over the chief minister’s charge to him.

