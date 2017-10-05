Sucha Singh Langah, surrenders in Gurdaspur court, sent to five-day police remand

Gurdaspur, Oct5: Former Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah, accused in a rape case, today surrendered in a Gurdaspur court, which sent him to five-day police remand.

Langah, who was sent to the civil hospital for medical examination, will be lodged in the city police station. Terming the rape case against him a deep-rooted conspiracy, the former minister said that all the cases filed against him were false and politically motivated to win the October 11 Gurdaspur bypoll. He had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a transit anticipatory bail in the rape case registered against him in Gurdaspur.

On Monday, Langah had presented himself before a Chandigarh Court to surrender but Duty Magistrate Hirdejeet Singh rejected his plea and directed him to approach a Gurdaspur court, as the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction. On September 29, a case was registered against Langah on the complaint of a woman constable who alleged that since 2009 the former minister had been raping her repeatedly. The victim had provided a video clip to the police to support her accusations. Langah was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Gurdaspur City police station. Punjab Police also issued a lookout notice against the former minister in the rape case.