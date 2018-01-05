Sufi singer Ramaya Sheshta takes Kashmir on soulful journey

Srinagar/Jammu & Kashmir, Jan 5: The winters have come and there is no better companion than music to embrace Kashmir’s ‘heaven on earth’ spirits.

Recently, the people of Kashmir were taken on a beautiful journey when one of India’s famous Sufi singers, Ramaya Sheshta, entertained them in the bone-chilling season.

The event was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, which holds such activities to promote the Sufiyana music.

Talking about his first visit to Kashmir and getting a chance to perform here, Sheshta told ANI, “This is my first visit to Kashmir which is such a beautiful place. I am so lucky because on my first visit I got the chance to perform here in front of such a beautiful audience and by seeing their reaction I feel such type of activities should continue in future for the promotion of Sufiyana music in Kashmir”. (ANI)

