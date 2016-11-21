Suicide bomb attack on Kabul Shiitie mosque kills 27
KABUL, Nov 21 : At least twenty seven people were killed and 17 wounded following a suicide attack at a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul.
A suicide bomber has blown himself up inside a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least eight people.
The explosion triggered by a suicide bomber happened in Baqer-ul-uloom mosque in the Darul Aman area.
Kabul police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi told Al Jazeera at least eight were dead in the attack and several more wounded. Police said more casualties were feared.
Several police vehicles raced from the scene, ferrying the wounded to hospital.
