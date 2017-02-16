Suicide bomber detonates pick-up truck in Sadr city, Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Feb 16 A suicide bomber detonated a pick-up truck today in Sadr City, a heavily populated poor Shi’ite suburb of Baghdad, killing at least 15 and wounding 50, security sources said. The explosion, the deadliest in Baghdad so far this year, targeted a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers. Islamic has stepped up bombings in Iraq last year, in retaliation to a U.S.-backed campaign that dislodged the hardline Sunni group from most Iraqi cities it took over in 2014. The militants also control parts of neighbouring Syria