Suicide bombers kill 16 at Iraqi power plant

Baghdad,Oct21:Suicide attackers stormed the site of a power plant being built by an Iranian company in Dibis in northern Iraq today, killing at least 16 people, the mayor and security officials said.

“Three suicide bombers attacked the power plant at around 6:00 am (0830 IST), killing 12 Iraqi administrators and engineers and four Iranian technicians,” Dibis mayor Abdullah Nureddin al-Salehi told AFP.