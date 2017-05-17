Suicide bombers target government offices,TV station in Afghanistan

May 17, 2017
Jalalabad, May17:A group of suicide bombers targeted government offices, including the Governor”s house, a police station and the TV station in Jalalabad, triggering gun battles between security forces and the insurgents.

Four persons, including two attackers, were killed as militants attacked the state-owned national TV building in Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.

Four people, including two of the attackers, have been confirmed dead and six others were injured, authorities told Xinhua news agency.

According to Tolo News, the attack started at 10 a.m. Witnesses said one attacker detonated explosives to enable the others to gain access into the compound of Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA).

An RTA employee said at least 40 people work in the compound and many managed to escape but some were still trapped inside.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

