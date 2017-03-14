Suicide of JNU research scholar Muthukrishnan Jeevanantham: Father alleges murder.

New Delhi, March 14: A day after a PhD scholar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allegedly committed suicide in the Munirka Vihar area in Delhi, his father on Tuesday alleged that his son’s death wasn’t a suicide, but a murder.

The family has claimed that 27-year-old Dalit Muthukrishnan Jeevanantham was strong and socially active and that he could not commit suicide under any circumstances.

The family is, reportedly, not convinced with the panel of doctors set up by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and wants reputed doctors from Chennai instead to be in the panel.

Today, a member from the National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights (NCDHR) also paid a visit to the bereaving family.

Earlier on Monday, an alumnus of the University of Hyderabad, the 27-year-old Dalit was found hanging from the ceiling at his friend’s residence.

According to the Delhi Police, Krish, as we more popularly known, was depressed over personal issues, though no suicide note was found near his body. There was no evidence that he killed himself due to any issues at the university.

Reportedly, Jeevanantham had come to his friends’ house to have food. He later said he wanted to sleep and locked himself inside a room.

The PhD student, however, in his Facebook post on March 10, mentioned about discrimination against Dalits. (ANI)