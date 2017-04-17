Sukesh Chandrasekhar, middleman in TTV Dinakaran’s bribery case arrested

Chennai, April 17: Delhi police arrested Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the alleged middlemen in the TTV Dinakaran’s bribery case.

Sukesh was accused of allegedly offering a bribe for AIADMK’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol’.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, alleged middlemen accused in case of TTV Dinakaran allegedly offering bribe for AIADMK’s ‘Two leaves’ symbol’ arrested pic.twitter.com/nlXRadaDVa

The Delhi police crime branch on Monday has filed a FIR accusing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran. He was accused of allegedly offering a bribe for regaining the ‘Two leaves’ symbol, sources said.

Dinakaran’s faction has got the hat symbol after the Election Commission had frozen their two leaves symbol acknowledging the split in the party.

The Delhi Police’s case against Dinakaran comes even as a major crisis looms in the state government with a section of ministers revolting against him and seeking his resignation as party deputy general secretary.