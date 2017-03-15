Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Barmer (Rajasthan), Mar 15: A Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft crashed in Shivkar Kudla village in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Wednesday while on a routine training flying. Two pilots ejected from the aircraft safely. It is reported to be a technical snag.

A court of Inquiry has been ordered regarding this by Indian Air Force, the report says.

“Villagers told us that the pilot ejected shortly before the crash. Air Force officials have been informed about the incident,” Additional SP Rameshwar Lal said, adding that the crash had caused damage to a hamlet.

All those who were injured in the incident have been admitted to the district hospital, Circle Officer Barmer O P Ujjwal said.

The incident took place after hours after a Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crash landed in Uttar Pradesh, moments after it took off from an airbase on the outskirts of Allahabad this morning. No casualties have been reported on that incident, defence officials said.

On February, a MiG-29 fighter jet of Indian Navy had made an emergency landing at Mangalore airport following hydraulic failure, reported news agency PTI.

According to reports, the aircraft had suffered a tyre burst during the landing. The development has reportedly also affected other flight services at Mangalore airport. There have been numerous instances of MiG fighter aircraft crashing in the year 2015 and 2016.

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan earlier on September 10 last year.