Sulking BJP ally in Kerala says promises not kept

Kozhikode, Sep 23 : As top BJP leaders meet in Kozhikode, a key ally in Kerala today accused the saffron party of not keeping promises made to it before the Assembly elections, indicating trouble for BJP in the state where it is keen to expand its presence.

Raising the issue just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kozhikode visit to attend BJP’s National Council meet, SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellapally Natesan said workers of the BDJS (Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena), headed by his son Thushar Vellapally, feel that “nothing” has been given to the party by BJP except promises.

“The Prime Minister had promised to us during Assembly election campaign that the Central University in Kasargod would be named after Sreenarayana Guru. It has not been fulfilled so far,” Natesan told reporters.

Natesan, who tried to take Kerala’s numerically strong Eazhava community to the NDA, said the BJP had made several promises to the BDJS during the time of elections in May this year, “but when it comes to making us a partner in power, we are being treated as untouchables”.

Hitting out at the BJP, Natesan said, “The BJP used us to increase their vote percentage in Kerala. Now we have ended up as loser”.