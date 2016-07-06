“Sultan” a “huge blockbuster” and a “terrific” film : say Bollywood celebrities

Mumbai, July 6 : Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and Subhash Ghai have praised superstar Salman Khan-starrer “Sultan”, calling it a “huge blockbuster” and a “terrific” film.

On Tuesday a group of tinsel town celebrities, including Daisy Shah, Nikhil Dwivedi, David Dhawan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Divya Kumar Khosla were spotted at the Yash Raj Films Studios here.

Salman’s rumoured Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur, whose recent public appearance with the superstar had sparked reports of their marriage, was also present.

“Sultan”, directed by Abbas Ali Zafar, also stars Anushka Sharma, and releases on Wednesday.

The film sees Salman playing the role of a rustic wrestler from Haryana who goes on to win medals for the country, but loses his way after that.

The plot revolves around how he reinvents his wrestler streak in mixed martial arts.

Here’s what the stars had to say about the film:

Karan Johar: Saw ‘Sultan’…it’s going to be the hugest blockbuster till date. No question about it. An unbelievable mainstream experience.

Anupam Kher: ‘Sultan’ is terrific in every department. Another heartfelt and superb performance by Salman Khan. Anushka Sharma rocks. Blockbuster.

Subhash Ghai: Sultan Salman Khan will break all time records – a brilliant sports film, well made with great performances by Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Huma Qureshi: Saw ‘Sultan’. It’s going be huge! What a film.

Kabir Khan: ‘Sultan’ delivers a solid punch. A strong emotional core that really moves you. Salman Khan is at his best. Anushka Sharma is super.

Daisy Shah: Take a bow! ‘Sultan’.

Riteish Deshmukh: Anushka Sharma you are an amazing actor. Emotions were pitch perfect – fabulous.

Dia Mirza: ‘Sultan’ is all heart. And it shows. Big big love to the entire team.