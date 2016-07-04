‘Sultan’ is going to be a super duper hit : At least see the poster of ‘Dangal’ Saying  Aamir Khan

Mumbai, July 4 : Superstar Aamir Khan calls it a conscious decision to release the poster of “Dangal” two days prior to the release of “Sultan”. He also feels that Salman Khan starrer film will be a huge box office success.

When asked if it a conscious effort to release the poster of “Dangal” two days before the release of “Sultan”, Aamir said: “Oh yes, because ‘Sultan’ is going to be a huge super duper hit and the million of people who will come to see ‘Sultan’ will at least see the poster standing out of the theater.”

“ ‘Sultan’ is going to be such a bumper hit and the opening is going to be bizarre so at least we will be standing in one corner saying even we are coming after six months…”

Salman Khan’s “Sultan” is slated for Eid release.

Aamir also feels that Salman has always been a bigger star than him.

“I feel Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh Bachchan are bigger stars. There are host of stars which I consider big and this includes Hrithik (Roshan), Ranbir (Kapoor) and Ranveer (Singh). There are so many stars who are hugely popular. I don’t get into comparison,” he said.

He also likened himself to a waiter while comparing himself with Salman.

“When I see Salman walking into a room, it feels like a star has arrived. When I enter it looks as if some waiter has entered,” he said.

However, he quickly corrected himself and added: “I am sorry I shouldn’t say that because waiters are great people. I shouldn’t say that, but when Salman enters or Shah Rukh enters it feels like a star has some…they are more bigger stars than me,” he said.

The 51-year-old actor will essay the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat in the forthcoming biographical sports drama film and talking about the title of the film, Aamir once again thanked Salman.

“I am thankful to Salman because we got the title ‘Dangal’ because of him. The title was written in the script but when we researched we got to know that the rights of it was with Puneet Issar. I knew Salman was friends with Puneet, so I told Salman to request or fix a meeting with him but he called Puneet and got the title.”

“Salman had a huge contribution in getting this title for us,” he said.

The film has been directed by “Chillar Party” and “Bhootnath Returns” fame Nitesh Tiwari and is scheduled to release on December 23.