‘Sultan’, ‘Kabali’ take top spots among trending movies: Google India

New Delhi, Dec 14: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani – who starred together in “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, and superstar Salman Khan’s “Sultan” were amongst the top searches on Google in 2016.

Google India on Wednesday issued a statement of the 2016 recap of trending stories — biggest moments, major events and user interests based on the searches made by Indians on Google in 2016, and the names of the personalities who dominated Google.

Among the Bollywood leads, Sushant and Disha emerged on the top trending charts of male and female stars.

Among the female actors, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde and Mandana Karimi were also part of the searches.

After Sushant, Kabir Bedi was the Top Trending Bollywood Actor (Male), followed by Harshvardhan Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Salman Khan.

In terms of movies, Salman’s blockbuster film “Sultan” peaked among the top trending titles, followed closely by Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film “Kabali”. Shahid Kapoor starrer “Udta Punjab”, Akshay Kumar’s “Airlift” and Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” also made it to the list.