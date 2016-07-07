Sultan’ proves its supremacy at the box office : Mints over Rs 35 crore on opening day

Mumbai, July 07: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sports-drama film “Sultan” has taken the box office by storm. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted over Rs 35 crore on its opening day.

The Yash Raj Films production, which released on Wednesday, earned Rs 36.54 crore, said the official communication from the banner.

Salman’s latest Eid release “Sultan” features the superstar as a wrestler.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film, which also stars Anushka Sharma, will definitely break various records at the box office during its special five-day opening weekend.

“’Sultan’ proves its supremacy at the box office,” Adarsh posted on Twitter on Thursday.

“The Eid festivities commence from today in India… A historic five-day opening weekend is on the cards. ‘Sultan’ = Hurricane at the box office,” he added.

