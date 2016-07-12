For ‘Sultan’ I had worked like a robot , Now I feel all the hard work has paid off : Anushka Sharma

Mumbai, July 12: Actress Anushka Sharma is happy that her character Arfa managed to stand on her own in “Sultan” despite the larger-than-life persona of superstar Salman Khan.

“Getting Salman Khan’s fans to tell you, ‘I am your fan too’ is a big deal because they are the most loyal fans. All the three Khans have such loyal fans. I feel very special.

“I think you want your work to be noticed and appreciated and for it to happen in a film like Sultan and with a megastar like Salman, I feel very happy,” the actress told ILT.

The appreciation is more special for Anushka because she considers the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film her most challenging project ever.

The actress says she feels her “robot” style of working to get the physical transformation and hard work on understanding the thought process of Arfa have paid off.

“‘Sultan’ has been my most difficult film till now. It was challenging for me physically and emotionally it was tough. I had to understand the emotions and maturity that probably I don’t posses in me right now. Also, learning a sport, changing my body type and waking up early in the morning, going for training and then learning wrestling…

“I was working like a robot. But today when I am getting this kind of appreciation from people I feel grateful. All the love people are giving me because of the film, is special. I feel all the hard work has paid off.