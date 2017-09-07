Sumana Nandy, Journalist at Arnab Goswami’s Republic Tv resigns after differences in handling Gauri Lankesh’s murder news

New Delhi, September 7: Sumana Nandy, Journalist at Arnab Goswami’s Republic Tv resigned from her job due to differences in handling Gauri Lankesh’s murder news.

She wrote on Facebook that:

I have always been proud of the organisations I have worked with in my extremely small career in journalism. But today I am ashamed! An ‘independent’ news organisation is now batting for a rogue government. And openly so.

A journalist is murdered in cold blood days after receiving death threats from the BJP-RSS cadres. And instead of questioning these murderers, you question the opposition? Where is the integrity? Where are we heading? Some ‘journalists’ are even celebrating the massacre (that she brought it on herself.) Well, yes! This is what happens in Saudi Arabia and North Korea. We are just a few more deaths away from catching up with these countries.

If the fourth pillar sells its soul, where will the society go?

We have failed you, ma’am. All I know, you are probably in a much much better place.

P.S.: For whatever it is worth and whatever significance it has, I have decided to not put Republic TV as one of my employers on my CV and on social media. I regret my association with this rogue organisation.