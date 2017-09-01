Sumiya Dorjsuren of Mongolia becomes world’s finest lightweight judoka

Ulaan Batr,Sept1:Mongolia’s newest hero pounded her chest and jumped for joy.

It had been an agonizing contest — with over eight minutes of golden score, two times longer than a regulation match — between two of the world’s finest lightweight judoka, with neither surrendering an inch under the lights at Budapest’s Papp László Arena.

But, with a deft koshi-guruma throw, Sumiya Dorjsuren scored a decisive waza-ari to become the new -57kg world champion.

That she had beaten Japanese world No. 1 Tsukasa Yoshida made victory all the more special. After three days at the 2017 World Judo Championships, Japan has taken all five of the other gold medals on offer.