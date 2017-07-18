Sunanda murder case: Data of phone deleted, forensic lab confirms sabotage

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police orders to de-seal Hotel Leela's suite

New Delhi, July 18: In the controversial murder case of Sunanda Pushkar, the forensic lab had confirmed that Data from her phone including messages and photos.

earlier in this year, the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Scienceshad confirmed that Sunanda Pushkar’s death is not a natural one, where it was caused due to poisoning.

Congress MP Sashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on 17th January 2014.

