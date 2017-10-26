Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi HC trashes Subramaniam Swamy’s plea for CBI investigation

New Delhi, October 26: The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied the petition of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy for an investigation into the mysterious death of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, at a suite in Delhi’s Leela hotel in 2014.

Subramaniam Swamy filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the case on July 6. Subramaniam Swamy said that the matter should be investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court passed the order after it resumed hearing in the case today.

The Delhi High Court criticized Subramaniam Swamy and said that it is a textbook example of political interest litigation being dressed up as PIL. The High Court said that Subramaniam Swamy appears to have concealed data or information which he should have disclosed at the earliest.

The court made these conclusions after Central government and the Delhi Police told the court that they do not contribute to the view expressed by Subramanima Swamy that probe in the case is influenced by Shashi Tharoor. The hotel suite was finally de-sealed on October 16, three years after the room was sealed for investigation.

The Delhi Police was given the responsibility of de-sealing the suite, has on several occasions come under the fire of judiciary, for delaying the task.

On October 10, the Delhi police was given time of six days to abide by the previous order of the court de-seal Hotel Leela’s suite no. 345, as the police awaited results from the forensic laboratories. On January 17, 2014 Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five star hotel in South Delhi.