Sunanda Pushkar case: Delhi Police wants to protect its people, Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, August 30: Averring that the reputation of the Delhi Police is at stake, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and senior advocate Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday stated that Delhi Police wants to protect its own people in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Talking to the media here, Swamy said, “The reputation of Delhi Police is at stake; the reputation of all policemen who have occupied key offices in Delhi for last three years is also at stake. So, the Delhi Police wants to protect its own people. They better deliver within two weeks now, one way or the other.”

Swamy, who had demanded a CBI probe into the case, asserted that if investigating agencies conclude that death was due to poison then it doesn’t matter what type of poison it was. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court rapped the Delhi Police over the delay in the investigation in regards to the matter.

Today during the hearing, DCP Ishwar Singh was also present in the court. The Delhi Police has submitted before the court that delay is not from their side, but is due to many technical investigations involved which have to be done by the AIIMS and the CBI.

Swami had submitted that they were just wasting the time in investigating, something which is not exactly required.

Issuing an ultimatum, the Delhi HC directed the city police, “if you have anything new or different then come within two weeks and if you can’t, then we will look into it”.

Earlier on August 19, Delhi’s Patiala House Court pulled up the Delhi police for delaying the de-sealing of the hotel suite, in which Sunanda Pushkar was found dead. They also asked the Police as to why it had taken two months to inform the hotel that they would need more time.

On July 20, the court directed Delhi Police to file an additional status report with details in the death case within three days. The court pulled up Sunanda Pushkar’s son after he questioned Swamy’s locus standi in filing a plea in his mother’s death case.

Swamy on July 6 this year had filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the mysterious death of Sunanda.

Sunanda Pushkar, the wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. (ANI)