Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Economic Offences Wing to probe IPL angle

New Delhi, Oct 04: In the latest development in Sunanda Pushkar death probe, the Joint Commissioner of Police (South) has asked Economic Offences Wing to handover all documents relating to Kochi Tuskers to the Enforcement Directorate.

The EOW was roped in to probe financial irregularities pertaining to Kochi Tuskers.

The probe concerns the Rs 75-crore sweat equity offered to Sunanda by Rendezvous Sports World, a member of the consortium that won the Kochi IPL franchise, the Times of Indiareported.

Sunanda had to give up the equity later as it caused a furore after ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi tweeted the ownership pattern in 2010.