Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Hearing adjourned till July 20

New Delhi, July 12: The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing of the Sunanda Pushkar death case on a plea by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy till July 20.

Swamy on July 6 had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry into the mysterious death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.

During the hearing, the Delhi High Court observed that there is a delay in the case and asked Swamy as to why he had come at such a later stage.

The Delhi HC also stated that during the time of the case, Tharoor may have been in power, but asks what influence he wields now.

To this, Swamy submitted a statement that said: “I’ve come after exhausting all other possibilities. Tharoor is still an MP and belongs to the largest Opposition party.”

The Delhi High Court has asked the Home Ministry, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the police to file their stand on the current status in the matter.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

(ANI)