Sundar Pichai unveils ‘Google Assistant’, ‘Google Home’ at I/O conference

California, May 19: Internet giant Google’s Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has announced several new features like ‘Google Assistant’, ‘Google Home’, a new messaging app called ‘Allo’ and video calling feature ‘Duo’ at the ongoing I/O (input/output and ‘Innovation in the Open’) conference in Mountain View, California.

‘Google Assistant’ helps one with performing daily tasks like booking movie tickets and ‘Google Home’ is a voice-activated product that lets users enjoy entertainment, manage everyday tasks and get answers from Google.

“It makes it easy to buy movie tickets while on the go, to find that perfect restaurant for your family to grab a quick bite before the movie starts, and then help you navigate to the theater. It’s a Google for you, by you,” Pichai wrote in a blog post.

“The Assistant is an ambient experience that will work seamlessly across devices and contexts. So you can summon Google’s help no matter where you are or what the context. It builds on all our years of investment in deeply understanding users’ questions,” he added.

Pichai further said one can even ask the assistant to suggest restaurants nearby.

“Because the Assistant understands your world, you can ask for things like your agenda for the day or photos from your last trip. If you’re planning a dinner with friends, you can ask the assistant to suggest restaurants nearby, all in one thread,” Pichai further wrote.

The Indian-born executive said the Duo would enable users to make video call even faster and more reliable.

“With Duo, our goal is to make video calling faster and more reliable, even on slower network speeds. We also introduced a feature called ‘Knock Knock’ which gives you a live video of the other caller before you answer,” the Indian-born executive posted.

“We are sharing details about what’s coming in Android N, including better performance for graphics and effects, reduced battery consumption and storage, background downloads of system updates, and streamlined notifications so you can power through them faster, and updated emojis including 72 new ones,” Pichai said.

“Together with Android manufacturers, we’re working on upcoming phones and sharing designs with them for a VR viewer and controller that will be really immersive, comfortable and intuitive to use,” Pichai added.