Sunny Leone adopts a girl child

Sunny Leone and husband, Daniel Weber adopted a 21-month-old girl from Latur in Maharashtra.

After news of Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber becoming parents for the first time broke out on Thursday, many fans of Bollywood’s Laila have been waiting to know every detail of her little baby girl, Nisha Kaur Weber who hails from Latur, Maharashtra. While Sunny and her husband are busy knowing the little one better, her fans are becoming impatient to catch a glimpse of the munchkin. In fact, we have got hold of a picture of the new mommy of B-town with her 21-month-old daughter that is going viral. Indianexpress.com, however, could not verify the authenticity of the photo.

A few days before, the reports of Mastizaade actor Sunny expecting her first baby was doing the rounds. But both Sunny and Daniel refuted the rumours and denied any such development in their lives. And now it is known that Nisha has been living with the couple for almost a week and every time she smiles, their heart melts.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the proud parents opened up about the newest addition to their family, Nisha Kaur Weber.