Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are proud parents to a baby girl- Nisha

New Delhi, July 21: Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are proud parents to a baby girl.

She has been named Nisha Kaur Weber.

According to reports, the couple has adopted the girl from Latur.

Actress Sherlyn Chopra first confirmed the news as she took to social media to congratulate the ‘Mastizaade’ star and wrote, “So #happy for @sunnyleone and #danielweber who have welcomed into their lives a little #angel , #nishakaurweber more #love n #power to this #adorable #family #parenthood #motherhood #love #bliss”

To which, Sunny replied, “Thank you so much! So sweet of you!”

Thank you so much! So sweet of you! https://t.co/YjCwhm5UZl — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) July 20, 2017

The actress’ upcoming films are Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’ and ‘Tera Intizaar’, opposite Arbaaz Khan.