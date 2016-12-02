Sunny Leone does it again! Beat Narendra Modi in this Year also

Mumbai, Dec 02: Sunny Leone does it again!

The former adult movie actor has trumped Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Salman Khan to become the most searched personality for the fifth consecutive year in India, as revealed by Yahoo! India.

Salman continued to be the ‘Bigg Boss’ landing the top spot for the most searched male celebrity of 2016.

The second most searched male celeb was not another Khan but stand-up comedian and TV personality Kapil Sharma who is followed by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The buzz around Bipasha Basu’s wedding to Karan Singh Grover ensured her position as the second most-searched female celebrity while Deepika Padukone took the third slot, followed by Katrina Kaif at No. 4.

Every year, Yahoo! India releases its ‘Year in Review’ list, which reveals the people, events and stories that captured the attention of Indians in the last 12 months.