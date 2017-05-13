Sunny Leone celebrates her birthday with a message for the haters and trolls

New Delhi, May13:Sunny Leone is someone who has been incessantly trolled and ignored by her Bollywood contemporaries in her initial years. She was also judged for being a former adult star, including a patronising interview she handled with grace and a twinkle in her eyes. Despite many efforts of the glamourous world to pull her down, she didn’t give up. Case in point, the recent controversy where Ram Gopal Varma passed an insensitive comment, “I wish every woman gives a man same happiness like Sunny Leone gives. ” Sunny without blowing the issue out of the proportion and without even taking the filmmaker’s name said, “Choose your words wisely.” Her well thought words did the magic and there came an apology from RGV for his “unintended insensitive” comment.

Thank you @ArchanaKochharofficial for such a lovely and unique birthday cake!! It was so yummy ? #SunnyLeone A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on May 12, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

This is just a single instance where Sunny won our hearts with her subtle reply and her fighter attitude. There have been many others where the actor proved that the negativity from her haters doesn’t affect her. On various instances, she has said she very actively uses the ‘block button’ in her life as the ex-Bigg Boss contestant does not even want to try her hands on changing the stereotypical perceptions about her in the industry.

As Bollywood’s Laila Sunny Leone celebrates her 36th birthday today, we have compiled a list of the best quotes from her many interviews. We are sure, like us, even you will fall in love with the Baby Doll of the film industry.

Has Daniel Webber ever done anything special to make her birthday memorable? Sunny quips, “Daniel makes me feel special every day. I don’t need a birthday for that. He’s always thinking of me and getting me special gifts, small or big. It’s always with a lot of love.”

Though Sunny admits that she likes surprises, she doesn’t look forward to her birthday for any surprise gifts. “I don’t actually expect anything from anyone,” she says. “I only want my husband and brother to wish me happy birthday and the rest is icing on the cake.”