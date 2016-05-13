Sunny Leone kisses husband on camera

Mumbai, May 13: Actress Sunny Leone, who turned 35 on Friday, is said to have introduced a no-kissing clause in her film contracts, but that clearly didn’t apply to an intimate moment that she captured on camera with her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny shared the romantic moment on Twitter.

“Who said I don’t kiss on camera?! Hehe Daniel Weber,” Sunny tweeted on Friday.

Who said I don’t kiss on camera?!?!? Hehe 🙂 @DanielWeber99 pic.twitter.com/VjG6CNHTJ2 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 13, 2016

Sunny’s filmography includes mostly A-rated films like “Jism 2”, “Ragini MMS 2”, “Ek Paheli Leela”, “Kuch Kuch Locha Hai” and “Mastizaade”.

The actress was last seen in the thriller drama film “One Night Stand”, which was directed by Jasmine D’Souza. She also featured in “Mastizaade”, which will soon premiere on digital entertainment platform Hungama Play.

She says it’s a special film for her.

“‘Mastizaade’ is an extremely special film for me. I’m so glad that my fans, all of whom have showered the film with so much love, will soon have the chance to watch it on Hungama Play, anywhere and anytime. I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift,” Sunny said in a statement.

The film also features Tushar Kapoor and Vir Das in lead roles. “Mastizaade” is an adult-comedy which sees the actress in a double role.