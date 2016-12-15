Sunny Leone offered nearly Rs4crore to perform Raees’ song

New Delhi, Dec. 15: Sunny Leone features in the remake version of the track ‘Laila O Laila’ in SRK’s upcoming flick ‘Raees’ and her short glimpse in the trailer has definitely made the audiences longing for more.

For the very same reason and considering the festive season would be taking over the month soon with Christmas and New Years coming in, a suburban hotel has offered about 3.5 to 4 cr just for Sunny to perform on this particular track live for the audiences.

While Sunny has always made a point to allure the audiences with her flawless performances, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the particular track to release because of the buzz that the trailer has created amongst the fans.

The trailer has created big noise among the audiences by serving a complete package on the plate of the fans, making it the most magnificent trailers of 2016.

The trailer of the period crime drama had crossed 27 million views in just 24 hours on YouTube, bagging in the tag of the best trailers of the years breaking all previous records.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan’s intense look from the trailer has captivated the audiences, creating immense anticipation for the movie to hit the theatres much in advance.

On a related note, ‘Raees’ is all set to clash with ‘Kaabil’ on January 25, 2017. (ANI)