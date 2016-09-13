Sunny Leone sets the ramp ablaze by modelling for New York Fashion Week
NewYork,Sept13:Actress Sunny Leone set New York’s ramp ablaze with her chic appearance at the New YorkFashion Week. She said it was a very proud occasion for her. “Certain moments in life you never forget. Walking the ramp at the New York Fashion Weekwas one such moment. This was a very proud occasion for me,” Sunny said.
“It was truly an honour to walk next to Reshma,” she said. What made her feel specially good was the fact that Sunny represented her country of origin and the entertainment industry therein.
Tags: #FashionWeek, #NewYork, #ramp, #SunnyLeone