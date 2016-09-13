Sunny Leone sets the ramp ablaze by modelling for New York Fashion Week

NewYork,Sept13:Actress Sunny Leone set New York’s ramp ablaze with her chic appearance at the New YorkFashion Week. She said it was a very proud occasion for her. “Certain moments in life you never forget. Walking the ramp at the New York Fashion Weekwas one such moment. This was a very proud occasion for me,” Sunny said.

“I felt good for myself at an individual level. But it also felt wonderful to represent India and Bollywood. I am so thankful to designer Archana Kocchar,” said the actress, who got emotional over the chance to walk with acid-attack survivorReshma Qureshi.
“It was truly an honour to walk next to Reshma,” she said. What made her feel specially good was the fact that Sunny represented her country of origin and the entertainment industry therein.
