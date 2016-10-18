Sunny Leone-starrer ‘Beiimaan Love’ receives poor response

Mumbai, Oct 18: Rajeev Chaudhari’s erotic thriller, ‘Beiimaan Love,’ starring Sunny Leone, Rajniesh Duggal and Daniel Weber in lead roles, has received a poor response at the box office, with the film having collected just Rs 1 crore in its first weekend.

After the failure of ‘Mastizaade’ and ‘One Night Stand,’ this is another setback for Sunny Leone in the year 2016. ‘Beiimaan Love’ had opened with a surprisingly low figure of Rs 30 lakh.

