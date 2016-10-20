Sunny Leone and Taapsee Pannu want women to pay as much attention to their breasts as men do

Mumbai, Oct 20: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shot for a campaign video to promote breast cancer awareness.

The campaign, by digital media channel AurDikhao, conveys the message “#DetectToDefeat” across to the audience.

In the video, Sunny Leone urges women to pay more attention to their breasts,a little more than men do, so that it will help with early detection of breast cancer.

Digital channel Aur Dikhao’s breast cancer awareness campaign starring several known faces including Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone among others is relevant for reasons more than one. The campaign not just emphasises on the early detection of breast cancer but also sheds light on how women don’t give enough attention to the health of their breasts.

‘If we women paid as much attention to our breasts as men do, breast cancer cases would reduce to half,” Leone is heard saying in the video. She also goes on to mention how 60 per cent cases of breast cancer in India are diagnosed at stages three and four.



“Two minutes self test is all you need to do! When the team approached me with this concept, I was absolutely up for it because I want women and men to be aware that breast cancer is curable if detected at an early stage,” a statement has Pink star Taapsee Pannu as saying.

The #DetectToDefeat also includes videos by Shibani Dandekar, Priya Bapat, Divya Khosla Kumar, Divyanka Tripathi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaina NC, Gaurav Gera among many others.