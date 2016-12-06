Sunny Leone tags herself the biggest dork

Mumbai, Dec 6 : Actress Sunny Leone, who has tagged herself as the “biggest dork”, relived one of her childhood memories of jumping on a couch and madly dancing to a song.

Sunny, who has films like “Raees”, “Baadshaho” and “Tera Intezaar” in her kitty, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video in which she can be seen madly dancing and jumping on her couch while on a holiday.

“Used to jump on my couch when I was little singing this song! Why not do it once more! Yes I am the biggest dork! What I do on my day off,” Sunny captioned the video.

Sunny was recently declared the most searched personality in India by Yahoo! India, leaving behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Salman Khan.

