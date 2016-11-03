Sunny Leone wants everyone to forget her sordid past as a pornstar

November 3, 2016 | By :
Mumbai,Nov3:During the  launch of Mandate – The Ultimate Bible For Men,actress Sunny Leone talked about her unacceptance in Bollywood Industry by Moral police she said, people should forget her past as she is working hard to be a good Bollywood actress.

“Hurt would be a strong word. But yes, I am surprised by how vehement the naysayers are in their opposition. I have nothing against them. But I want them to know I am working hard to make a career, just like everyone else in every profession. And ‘Ragini…’ is the answer to all those who thought I could do only one thing.” she said.

“Everyone has a past. We all grow from one level to another. I don’t understand why it is so difficult for some people to accept that I’ve made a natural progression from one phase in my life to another.” she added.

“Now I’m working very hard on my career as a Bollywood actress, though I am a long way from getting a hang of it. I only wish some elements would be more open-minded about my intentions,” said Sunny.

