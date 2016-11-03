Sunny Leone wants everyone to forget her sordid past as a pornstar

“Hurt would be a strong word. But yes, I am surprised by how vehement the naysayers are in their opposition. I have nothing against them. But I want them to know I am working hard to make a career, just like everyone else in every profession. And ‘Ragini…’ is the answer to all those who thought I could do only one thing.” she said.

“Everyone has a past. We all grow from one level to another. I don’t understand why it is so difficult for some people to accept that I’ve made a natural progression from one phase in my life to another.” she added.

“Now I’m working very hard on my career as a Bollywood actress, though I am a long way from getting a hang of it. I only wish some elements would be more open-minded about my intentions,” said Sunny.