Sunny Leone’s Condom ad: CAIT takes action against encouraging youth to use Manforce condoms during Navratri

New Delhi, September 19: A delegation of the Confederation of All India Trade (CAIT), raising objection over an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, has requested the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Ram Vilas Paswan, to take a strict action against the manufacturing company, Manforce Condoms, along with the actress brand ambassador.

The CAIT has accused the manufacturing company of taking “the marketing ethics at all low level of irresponsibility” and said that the banners in cities across Gujarat are shouting out to encourage youth to use Manforce condoms in the name of the Navratri festival.

“Though they have not used the word ‘condom’ on their banners, but the intention is very dear as the combination of words like ‘play,’ ‘love’ and ‘Navratri’ are coined above the large logo of Manforce,” the CAIT told Ram Vilas Paswan, in a letter.

Stating that it is a “clearly irresponsible and immature attempt to boost sales by putting all our cultural value system at stake,” the organisation has requested Paswan to take immediate cognisance of the advertisement, direct the concerned officials to ban it, and take a strict action against the manufacturer and its brand ambassador Sunny Leone.

It further suggested there be a specified code of conduct so that the brand ambassadors are held responsible for the products they endorse. To this end, the CAIT has called for passing of the Consumer Protection Bill that is pending before the Parliament.

(ANI)