Sunny Leone’s private plane that she was travelling in almost crashed in bad weather

New Delhi,June1:It was a close call for Sunny Leone, as the private plane that she was travelling in almost crashed. However, the actor and her husband Daniel Weber, who was with her on the plane, are safe. Sunny took to Twitter to let fans know that she was safe.

“Hey everyone, our plane almost just crashed and now we’re in some remote place in Maharashtra… We’re alive and we’re going home,” she says in a video that she posted. Her husband Daniel adds, “Thank god, we’re alive!” Sunny said that it was bad weather which caused the plane to almost crash.