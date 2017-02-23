Sunny Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) It was a sunny Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, normal for the season’s average.

The sky is likely to remain clear through out the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

“Sky on Thursday will be clear,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity at 8.30 am was 76 per cent.

Wednesday was sunny with the maximum temperature recorded 27.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

