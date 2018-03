Mumbai, May 13: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone celebrates her 35th birthday on Friday.

Born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in Canada to Indian parents, Leone was a former adult actress.

She made her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012 and followed it up with Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela.

Sunny also campaigns for PETA, raising issues such as adoption of cats and dogs and spraying and neutering them.

She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.