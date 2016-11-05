Suo moto case taken up by NCW in Kerala gangrape case against CPM councillor and 3 others

New Delhi,Nov5: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday registered a suo moto case in the gang rape allegations raised by a housewife in Thrissur against Vadakkancherry Municipality Councillor P N Jayanthan and three others. Meanwhile, the Commission will seek explanation from CPM Thrissur District.

The victim named the four men she says raped her — P N Jayanthan, Bineesh, Shibu and Janeesh. Jayanathan is a CPM councillor of Wadakanchery municipality. The woman later met DGP Loknath Behra and registered complaints against the four men.

Secretary K Radhakrishnan for revealing the name of the rape victim. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has submitted a complaint to DGP Loknath Behera, seeking action against K Radhakrishnan. He had revealed the name of the victim during a press conference convened to detail the action to be taken against Jayanthan.

The four men, who were her husband’s friends, allegedly came to her house one day in 2014 and told her that her husband had met with an accident. “I went with them and was raped,” she said. According to the woman, the Peramangalam CI persuaded her to go for a compromise.